UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bus Crash Kills 8, Injures 25 In Algeria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:52 PM

Bus Crash Kills 8, Injures 25 in Algeria - Reports

A passenger bus overturned on Tuesday on a road in eastern Algeria, killing eight people and hurting 25 others, media cited the local health authority as saying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) A passenger bus overturned on Tuesday on a road in eastern Algeria, killing eight people and hurting 25 others, media cited the local health authority as saying.

The bus was going from the town of Souk Ahras to the northeastern port of Annaba when the fatal accident happened, according to Algerian television channel En-Nahar.

The regional health director, Abdelghani Friha, said the majority of those injured had been taken to a hospital in Souk Ahras in a critical condition, the national news agency APS reported.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Souk Ahras Annaba Algeria Media TV From

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments records AED657.6 million profit ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Investments records AED657.6 million profit ..

26 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issue traffic plan ..

13 minutes ago

University of Sindh demonstrate solidarity with Ka ..

13 minutes ago

Info Minister launches Rasai 1800 service

13 minutes ago

Provincial Development Working Party KP okays 15 p ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.