Bus Crash Kills 8, Injures 25 in Algeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) A passenger bus overturned on Tuesday on a road in eastern Algeria, killing eight people and hurting 25 others, media cited the local health authority as saying.

The bus was going from the town of Souk Ahras to the northeastern port of Annaba when the fatal accident happened, according to Algerian television channel En-Nahar.

The regional health director, Abdelghani Friha, said the majority of those injured had been taken to a hospital in Souk Ahras in a critical condition, the national news agency APS reported.