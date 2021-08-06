UrduPoint.com

Bus Crash Kills 9, Injures Another 30 In Western Turkey - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

Bus Crash Kills 9, Injures Another 30 in Western Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) A passenger bus collided with a truck in Turkey's Manisa province, killing six people instantly and injuring over 30 others, three of whom died in a hospital, Anadolu news agency reported Friday.

Reportedly, the bus was en route from Istanbul to Izmir when it collided with a truck near the city of Soma. Six people died on the spot, three more died in the hospital.

A total of 50 passengers were on the bus, the news said. The authorities have opened an investigation into the causes of the incident.

