Bus Crash Leaves More Than 20 People Injured In Hong Kong - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

More than 20 people have been left with injuries after a double-decker bus collided with a street-sweeping vehicle in Hong Kong on Saturday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) More than 20 people have been left with injuries after a double-decker bus collided with a street-sweeping vehicle in Hong Kong on Saturday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, the incident took place at 16:25 local time [09:25 GMT] at the junction of Un Chau Street and Kweilin Street. In total, 24 people ranging in age from five to 85 were injured in the crash, and the 64-year-old driver of the street-sweeping vehicle was detained by police on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"We will look into the road situation when the accident happened, whether the vehicles were overloaded and also into the drivers' attitude," the newspaper quoted Chief Inspector Lam Chi-hang as saying.

Law enforcement officers believe that the driver of the street-cleaning vehicle failed to yield to the bus, and ended up crashing into it, the newspaper stated.

In November, 33 people on board a double-decker bus in Hong Kong suffered injuries as the vehicle hit a concrete barrier on the Kwun Tong Bypass.

