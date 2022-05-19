UrduPoint.com

Bus Crash On Mexican Highway Leaves 14 Dead, 20 Injured - Civil Protection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Bus Crash on Mexican Highway Leaves 14 Dead, 20 Injured - Civil Protection

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Fourteen people died and 20 others sustained injuries as a bus hit a wall on the Tuxcueca - Citala highway in the Mexican state of Jalisco, the state Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection said Thursday.

"The vehicle was heading toward (the Mexican town of) Jocotepec when the braking system apparently malfunctioned, resulting in the driver trying to stop the vehicle and crashing into a wall on a roadside head-on. There are 20 people injured... So far, 14 people have died," the secretariat said on Twitter.

The bus was transporting workers of a berry production company in coordination with the local authorities. The bus driver has died.

Emergency services are continuing rescue operations at the scene.

