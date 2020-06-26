UrduPoint.com
Bus Drivers Go On Strike In Spain Over Lack Of COVID-19 Support From Gov't - Union

Drivers of school and tourist buses in several Spanish cities took to the streets on Friday to demand that the government take additional measures to support the industry amid financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Direbus union said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Drivers of school and tourist buses in several Spanish cities took to the streets on Friday to demand that the government take additional measures to support the industry amid financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Direbus union said.

This is already the second such strike in Spain in a month. The first time bus drivers protested was June 10.

"We need concrete help and fast, because these companies can no longer pay taxes while having no income," Direbus President Alfonso Taborda was quoted as saying by the Europa Press news agency.

Bus drivers demand, in particular, that they be given deferral for the payment of leasing quotas, claiming that they have had no income since mid-March.

They also demand annulment of the rule which requires that all buses be no older than 16 years, saying that the lockdown made it impossible for them to make any new investments.

Drivers demand as well that the government let them know when and under what sanitary conditions they will be able to resume work as well as when they should expect to receive due payments from local authorities.

Happening also on Friday, a strike of market vendors in Barcelona who demand that they be given green light to resume trade.

