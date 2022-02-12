Bus Explosion in China Kills 1, Injures 42 - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) A bus explosion in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang has left one person dead and 42 injured, local police said on Saturday.

According to police, the explosion in a city passenger bus occurred at 5:55 p.m. local time (09:55 GMT). As a result, one person died, two people were seriously injured and 40 received minor injuries.

The causes of the incident are being investigated, the police said.