Bus Explosion In China Kills 1, Injures 42 - Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 07:39 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) A bus explosion in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang has left one person dead and 42 injured, local police said on Saturday.
According to police, the explosion in a city passenger bus occurred at 5:55 p.m. local time (09:55 GMT). As a result, one person died, two people were seriously injured and 40 received minor injuries.
The causes of the incident are being investigated, the police said.