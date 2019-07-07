UrduPoint.com
Bus Flips Over In Western Germany Injuring 40 - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 07:10 PM

Bus Flips Over in Western Germany Injuring 40 - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) A bus turned over overnight on a highway in western Germany, injuring 38 passengers and two drivers, police said Sunday.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to flip over, police in the city of Bielefeld told Die Welt newspaper.

Ten people were seriously injured.

The traffic accident happened on the A44 autobahn between the towns of Lichtenau and Marsberg. The entire road was reportedly closed for four hours.

