UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bus Mows Down Seven Indian Pilgrims Sleeping On Roadside

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

Bus mows down seven Indian pilgrims sleeping on roadside

Seven pilgrims sleeping by a roadside in northern India, on their way to make a ritual dip in the holy Ganges river, were killed when they were run over by a bus on Friday, police said

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Seven pilgrims sleeping by a roadside in northern India, on their way to make a ritual dip in the holy Ganges river, were killed when they were run over by a bus on Friday, police said.

The driver fled and a manhunt was underway after the tragedy in Uttar Pradesh state, media reports said.

The dead -- four women and three children -- were among pilgrims planning to take part in an early-morning dip in the Ganges, which is considered sacred by Hindus.

"As it was still dark when they arrived, many people decided to sleep along the road until daybreak," police superintendent Santosh Kumar Singh told AFP.

"At about 4am another bus carrying pilgrims reached the site. There was a bend and the driver probably didn't anticipate people sleeping so close to the road.

"When he took the turn, the four women and children were caughtunder the wheels," the police officer said.

Related Topics

India Dead Police Driver Road Bend SITE Women Media

Recent Stories

Nigeria, Russia to Discuss Security, Corruption Fi ..

11 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says Shared Concerns Over North Syria ..

11 minutes ago

Kohli's 194 pummels South Africa in second Test

11 minutes ago

Opening fixtures of Abu Dhabi T10 announced, Afrid ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC price stood at $58.71 a barrel Thursday

11 minutes ago

PASSD establishes transparent biometric verificati ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.