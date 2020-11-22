Bus Overturning Accident Kills 4 People, Injures 17 in Central Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) At least four people died and 17 more got injured after a bus overturned in central Iran on Sunday, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The fatal crash occurred in the city of Isfahan.

The bus, which was carrying workers of a nearby oil refinery, overturned in the morning hours. The accident was caused by a slippery road.