Bus Overturns In India's Uttar Pradesh Leaving 16 People Critically Injured - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:30 AM

Bus Overturns in India's Uttar Pradesh Leaving 16 People Critically Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) A bus with 45 passengers overturned on Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, leaving 16 people critically injured, Indian media reported.

The incident occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Etawah District, The Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

The overturned bus was on its way from Delhi to the town of Madhubani in the state of Bihar.

All the critically injured people were reportedly sent to the Saifai Medical Institute in Etawah, while the other 29 passengers received treatment at a local hospital.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

