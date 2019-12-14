(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) A bus overturned on Saturday in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region, leaving seven people injured, the head of the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

The incident took place at 7:10 a.m. local time (02:10 GMT) on the 242nd kilometer of the highway that connects the cities of Yekaterinburg and Perm. There were 53 passengers in the bus, including many visitors of the concert of rap singer Max Korzh that took place in Perm.

"The driver fell asleep and lost control over the vehicle. The bus crossed into the oncoming lane, went off the road and overturned ... Miraculously, no people died in the incident ... The ambulance crew delivered seven people to the hospital of the settlement of Bisert," the official said.

He added that the bus driver had not been injured in the accident and was now questioned by police officers.

The incident has not caused traffic jams on the highway.