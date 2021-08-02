Bus, Possibly With Russian Tourists, Overturns in Turkey, 3 People Killed - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) A bus, which was allegedly carrying Russian tourists, overturned in the Turkish province of Antalya, three people were killed and 16 injured, the Milliyet newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the incident took place in the Side area.

The bus, which was carrying Russian tourists from Manavgat to Antalya airport, crashed into a concrete fence and overturned for unknown reasons. According to preliminary informtion, three people were killed and 16 were injured.

The victims were sent to nearby hospitals.