UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bus Slams Into Divider In New York City, Accident Injures 16 People - Fire Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Bus Slams Into Divider in New York City, Accident Injures 16 People - Fire Department

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Sixteen people got injured, including one in critical condition, after a bus slammed into a divider ramp in central Manhattan on Saturday morning, The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said.

"FDNY members are operating on scene of a bus into a divider ramp at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. There are currently 15 non-life-threatening injuries, and one serious injury, reported," the FDNY tweeted.

The accident occurred at around 09:30 am local time (14:30 GMT).

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Manhattan New York

Recent Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

2 hours ago

Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members ..

2 hours ago

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

2 hours ago

Camavinga on the mark as Rennes collect first win

2 hours ago

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

3 hours ago

Golf: UK Championship scores

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.