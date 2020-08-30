Bus Slams Into Divider in New York City, Accident Injures 16 People - Fire Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Sixteen people got injured, including one in critical condition, after a bus slammed into a divider ramp in central Manhattan on Saturday morning, The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said.

"FDNY members are operating on scene of a bus into a divider ramp at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. There are currently 15 non-life-threatening injuries, and one serious injury, reported," the FDNY tweeted.

The accident occurred at around 09:30 am local time (14:30 GMT).