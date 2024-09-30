Bus, SUV Collision Kills 6, Injures 55 In Philippines
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Six people have been killed and 55 others have been injured after a passenger bus collided with a sports utility vehicle in Laguna province, south of Manila, authorities said Monday.
Reyjohn Libato of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Majayjay town said the crash happened past 3 p.
m. local time on Sunday in the curve of the town's national highway.
Killed at the scene were the bus ticket collector and three passengers, while two other passengers died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.
Investigation showed that the bus, traveling north, hit a roadside tree after crashing with the subcompact crossover SUV.
