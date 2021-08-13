UrduPoint.com

Bus That Exploded In Russia's Voronezh, Leaving 1 Person Killed, Was Serviceable - Carrier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:59 AM

Bus That Exploded in Russia's Voronezh, Leaving 1 Person Killed, Was Serviceable - Carrier

The bus that exploded in Russia's southwestern city of Voronezh, leaving one person killed and 19 others injured, was serviceable, a spokesman for the carrier told Sputnik on Friday

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The bus that exploded in Russia's southwestern city of Voronezh, leaving one person killed and 19 others injured, was serviceable, a spokesman for the carrier told Sputnik on Friday.

"The bus was technically sound.

This is a diesel bus, it cannot switch to gas," the spokesman said.

The shuttle bus exploded near a shopping mall in Voronezh late on Thursday. Rescuers and law enforcement agencies keep working on the scene. The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee is following different lines of inquiry.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Voronezh Gas

Recent Stories

WSSC Kohat finalises sanitation plan for Muharramu ..

WSSC Kohat finalises sanitation plan for Muharramul Harram

6 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 13th Aug, 2021

20 minutes ago
 Stray dogs injured four children

Stray dogs injured four children

20 minutes ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With NATO, Canada, G ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With NATO, Canada, Germany

20 minutes ago
 'Pakistan Mango Festival' held in Guangzhou, China ..

'Pakistan Mango Festival' held in Guangzhou, China

23 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei index closes down on virus worries

Tokyo's Nikkei index closes down on virus worries

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.