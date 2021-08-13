- Home
The bus that exploded in Russia's southwestern city of Voronezh, leaving one person killed and 19 others injured, was serviceable, a spokesman for the carrier told Sputnik on Friday
"The bus was technically sound.
This is a diesel bus, it cannot switch to gas," the spokesman said.
The shuttle bus exploded near a shopping mall in Voronezh late on Thursday. Rescuers and law enforcement agencies keep working on the scene. The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee is following different lines of inquiry.