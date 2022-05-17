UrduPoint.com

Buses Presumably With Ukrainian Prisoners Of War Leaving Mariupol

Published May 17, 2022

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) A convoy of buses, escorted by armored vehicles, presumably with Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal, are leaving Mariupol on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 265 "militants" from Azovstal put down their weapons, including 51 fighters in critical condition.

The injured prisoners of war were sent to a medical facility controlled by the Donetsk People's Republic.

