Buses With Ukrainians Evacuated From China Arrive To Quarantine Facility In Poltava Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

Buses With Ukrainians Evacuated From China Arrive to Quarantine Facility in Poltava Region

NOVI SANZHARY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Buses carrying Ukrainian nationals, evacuated from China in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, have arrived to a quarantine facility in the Poltava Region, where clashes are ongoing between protesters and the police, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported on Thursday.

The evacuated people will be quarantined for at least 14 days at the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's health center, located in the village of Novi Sanzhary. Local residents started earlier in the day a rally against the quarantine, they were blocking roads.

Before the bus convoy arrived, the police had cleared passage to the quarantine facility and had also dismantled a barricade erected by protesters.

The locals were throwing stones, sticks and bottles at the buses. One of the protesters was detained. According to preliminary information, one protester and one police officer were injured in the clashes.

