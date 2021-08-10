Bush Administration Lied About 2007 Taliban Attack Targeting Cheney - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US military officials tried to hide and downgrade the scale of the calamity the American troops faced in Afghanistan when the Taliban (banned in Russia) was gaining strength back in the 2000s, including a lie about the attempted assassination of then-Vice President Dick Cheney by a suicide bomber, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday citing a new book.

On February 27, 2007, a suicide bomber triggered his vest of explosives at Bagram Air Base's checkpoint killing 20 Afghanis, two Americans and one South Korean national. Cheney, who was set to depart Bagram for Kabul 30 minutes later, was announced by the Taliban (banned in Russia) the Primary target of the blast. In response, the US military officials accused the terrorist group of spreading lies saying that the vice president was a mile away and not in danger, according to an excerpt from resident reporter Craig Whitlock's "The Afghanistan papers: A Secret History of the War" published by the newspaper.

Then-Captain Shawn Dalrymple, a company commander with the 82nd Airborne Division responsible for security at Bagram, confirmed that there was a leak about Cheney's presence at Bagram base and the bomber mistakenly thought Cheney was a passenger in a convoy of vehicles coming out of the front gate, according to the report.

"The insurgents [Taliban] knew this. It was all over the news no matter how much it was tried to keep secret," Dalrymple was quoted as saying. "They caught a convoy going out the gate with an up-armored sport-utility vehicle and thought it was him. That opened up a lot of eyes into the fact that Bagram was not a safe place. There was a direct link with the insurgencies."

Whitlock accuses the US military leadership in Afghanistan of lying how close the insurgents had come to assassinating Cheney and deceiving the public about the actual war situation in the country.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, scheduled to be completed by end of August. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February 2020. Over the past three months, the Taliban have since captured large rural territories and overrun several provincial capitals.