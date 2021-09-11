UrduPoint.com

Bush Says US Military Became 'Face Of Hope' In Dark Places

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 11:11 PM

Bush Says US Military Became 'Face of Hope' in Dark Places

Former US President George W. Bush expressed confidence on Saturday that American military brought hope and mercy to dark places of the world after the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened 20 years ago

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Former US President George W. Bush expressed confidence on Saturday that American military brought hope and mercy to dark places of the world after the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened 20 years ago.

"Let me speak directly to veterans and people in uniform. You have shielded your fellow citizens from danger. You have defended the believes of your country. You have been the face of hope and mercy in dark places," Bush, who led the US in 2001, said at the remembrance ceremony in the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed.

Bush highlighted that after September 11, 2001, millions of US nationals joined the armed services to defend their country.

On this day 20 years ago, 19 al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Russia George W. Bush Pentagon New York September From Million

Recent Stories

Etisalat, Emirates Steel, TAQA first joiners of Na ..

Etisalat, Emirates Steel, TAQA first joiners of National ICV Programme

59 minutes ago
 Motorcycle lifter gang busted, bikes recovered

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, bikes recovered

2 minutes ago
 Defense Minister visits home of slain lawyer, offe ..

Defense Minister visits home of slain lawyer, offers condolences

2 minutes ago
 PES commemorated World First Aid Day with theme 'F ..

PES commemorated World First Aid Day with theme 'First Aid and Road safety'

2 minutes ago
 Hundreds demonstrate against Chad junta

Hundreds demonstrate against Chad junta

10 minutes ago
 Mini oil mill sealed for causing pollution

Mini oil mill sealed for causing pollution

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.