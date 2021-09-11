Bush Says US Military Became 'Face of Hope' in Dark Places

Former US President George W. Bush expressed confidence on Saturday that American military brought hope and mercy to dark places of the world after the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened 20 years ago

"Let me speak directly to veterans and people in uniform. You have shielded your fellow citizens from danger. You have defended the believes of your country. You have been the face of hope and mercy in dark places," Bush, who led the US in 2001, said at the remembrance ceremony in the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes crashed.

Bush highlighted that after September 11, 2001, millions of US nationals joined the armed services to defend their country.

On this day 20 years ago, 19 al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target.