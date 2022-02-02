Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian state

The emergency department in Western Australia(WA) has issued warnings of two separate bushfires in the state's southwest and the capital of Perth

SYDNEY, Feb. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The emergency department in Western Australia(WA) has issued warnings of two separate bushfires in the state's southwest and the capital of Perth.

The blaze in Perth started in the suburb of Canning Mills and it has burned at least 96 hectares of land so far.

The bushfire in WA's southwest town Kirup is also at emergency warning level, which is moving "slowly" in a northwestern direction.

The state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said the bushfire warnings were initially issued on Tuesday, and more than 200 people were on-site battling the blaze.

The two fires are currently stationary compared to the beginning, but the warnings remained in place due to the wind intensity.

"The wind intensity has increased overnight and put pressure on containment lines," the DFES said.