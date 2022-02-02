UrduPoint.com

Bushfire Emergency Warnings Issued In Australian State

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian state

The emergency department in Western Australia(WA) has issued warnings of two separate bushfires in the state's southwest and the capital of Perth

SYDNEY, Feb. 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:The emergency department in Western Australia(WA) has issued warnings of two separate bushfires in the state's southwest and the capital of Perth.

The blaze in Perth started in the suburb of Canning Mills and it has burned at least 96 hectares of land so far.

The bushfire in WA's southwest town Kirup is also at emergency warning level, which is moving "slowly" in a northwestern direction.

The state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said the bushfire warnings were initially issued on Tuesday, and more than 200 people were on-site battling the blaze.

The two fires are currently stationary compared to the beginning, but the warnings remained in place due to the wind intensity.

"The wind intensity has increased overnight and put pressure on containment lines," the DFES said.

Related Topics

Fire Australia Perth Wa

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

8 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expecte ..

Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expected to create investment opportu ..

42 seconds ago
 New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 ..

New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 pct

44 seconds ago
 Construction of Arbab Niaz cricket stadium to be c ..

Construction of Arbab Niaz cricket stadium to be completed by July

47 seconds ago
 US Ready to Consider Signing Document With Russia ..

US Ready to Consider Signing Document With Russia on Security Issues of Mutual I ..

49 seconds ago
 Trump Says Would Like to See Transcript of Biden-Z ..

Trump Says Would Like to See Transcript of Biden-Zelenskyy Phone Call

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>