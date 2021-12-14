UrduPoint.com

Bushfire Prediction Model Launched By Australian National Science Agency

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:00 PM

Australia's national science agency has developed a new model for predicting the spread of bushfires

CANBERRA, Dec. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Australia's national science agency has developed a new model for predicting the spread of bushfires.

The Vesta Mark 2 Model, which was launched by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Tuesday, is Australia's most advanced model for predicting the speed and behavior of a eucalypt forest fire.

Eucalypts make up more than 70 percent of Australia's forests and account for the country's two most extreme fire events of the 21st century: the 2009 Black Saturday fires and the 2019/20 Black Summer fires.

Andrew Sullivan, a CSIRO bushfire behavior researcher, said while much of the country was expecting a wet summer, bushfires remained an ever-present threat.

