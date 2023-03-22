UrduPoint.com

Bushfires Devastate Over 247,000 Acres Of Land In Australia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Bushfires Devastate Over 247,000 Acres of Land in Australia - Reports

Wildfires decimated more than 247,000 acres of land west of Australia's city of Alice Springs, located in the center of the country, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Wildfires decimated more than 247,000 acres of land west of Australia's city of Alice Springs, located in the center of the country, media reported on Wednesday.

Around 20% of the West MacDonnell National Park was burnt down, Australian broadcaster ABC reported, adding that the neighboring cattle stations have been working hard to protect grazing lands from fire.

In 2011, bushfire destroyed over 988,000 acres of desert country and observers believe the current disaster might be on track to reach similar scale.

Bushfires are a regular occurrence in Australia, causing significant damage and leading to casualties. From 2010 to 2020, at least 65 people were killed by bushfires.

