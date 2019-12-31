UrduPoint.com
Bushfires Trap Thousands Of Tourists On Australia's Beaches - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 05:24 PM

Thousands of tourists have become trapped by raging bushfires along a 135-mile strip of coast in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales, media reported on Tuesday, after authorities asked vacationers to leave the area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Thousands of tourists have become trapped by raging bushfires along a 135-mile strip of coast in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales, media reported on Tuesday, after authorities asked vacationers to leave the area.

According to the ABC broadcaster, almost 5,000 tourists and locals became trapped on beaches near the town of Mallacoota in the state of Victoria. Some residents with boats left the shore completely in order to escape some of the most damaging bushfires in Australia's history.

"We've got three strike teams in Mallacoota that will be looking after 4,000 people down on the beach there," Victoria's Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said.

Authorities had warned tourists to evacuate the area for a number of days before the bushfires reached Mallacoota, the broadcaster reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that two men died while trying to tackle a blaze in Cobargo, New South Wales, raising the overall death toll from this season's bushfires to at least 12.

On Monday, a volunteer firefighter died after the truck he was traveling in rolled over because of extreme winds caused by the fires. According to the broadcaster, four people are unaccounted for in the East Gippsland region of Victoria state.

During three months of bushfires more than seven million acres of forest have reportedly been burned, destroying animal habitats, plant species and homes in the process. New fires were also ignited on Tuesday due to lightning storms caused by the smoke from the bushfires.

The fires have been the result of severe drought and record setting temperatures in Australia. Last Wednesday, Australia recorded its warmest day on record, with an average maximum of 107.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

