Business Activities Soar At Sust Dry Port, Boosting Employment Opportunities
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM
GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Sust Dry Port at Pak-China border in Gilgit-Baltistan has witnessed a significant surge in business activities recently, with customs authorities collecting over 1.17 billion rupees in duty for the national treasury in just two weeks.
This increase in commercial activities has led to an uptick in employment opportunities in various sectors.
The Import-Export Association GB and Dry Fruit Association GB have expressed satisfaction with the boost in business activities at Sust.
Chairman import and export Association GB Haji Liaquat Ali and other business leaders while talking to media here stated that thousands of people are employed in the Pakistan-China border trade and currently business activities at Sust Port are at an all-time high.
They expressed that this has resulted in increased employment opportunities for traders, transporters, laborers, and other sectors.
The business leaders attributed the growth to the Pakistan-China border trade and the increased activities at the Sust Dry Port. They expressed optimism about the future of trade and commerce in the region, citing the potential for further growth and development.
"The increase in business activities at Sust Dry Port is a positive development for the region, indicating a strong economic trajectory and increased opportunities for employment and growth", they added.
