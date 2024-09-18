Open Menu

Business Activities Soar At Sust Dry Port, Boosting Employment Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Business activities soar at Sust Dry Port, boosting employment opportunities

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Sust Dry Port at Pak-China border in Gilgit-Baltistan has witnessed a significant surge in business activities recently, with customs authorities collecting over 1.17 billion rupees in duty for the national treasury in just two weeks.

This increase in commercial activities has led to an uptick in employment opportunities in various sectors.

The Import-Export Association GB and Dry Fruit Association GB have expressed satisfaction with the boost in business activities at Sust.

Chairman import and export Association GB Haji Liaquat Ali and other business leaders while talking to media here stated that thousands of people are employed in the Pakistan-China border trade and currently business activities at Sust Port are at an all-time high.

They expressed that this has resulted in increased employment opportunities for traders, transporters, laborers, and other sectors.

The business leaders attributed the growth to the Pakistan-China border trade and the increased activities at the Sust Dry Port. They expressed optimism about the future of trade and commerce in the region, citing the potential for further growth and development.

"The increase in business activities at Sust Dry Port is a positive development for the region, indicating a strong economic trajectory and increased opportunities for employment and growth", they added.

Related Topics

Import Business Border Commerce Media Billion Employment

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

2 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

2 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

7 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

23 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

24 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

24 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World