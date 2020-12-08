Business as Usual at London Hospital as UK Begins Vaccination Against COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) At Guy's Hospital in central London on Tuesday it was business as usual despite being one of the 70 hospitals chosen for "V Day," as UK Health Minister Matt Hancock has dubbed the day the UK became the first Western country, and the second in the world after Russia, to start a massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

But when asked by Sputnik about the room where people where given the vaccine developed by US pharma company Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, staff immediately became wary and redirected all questions regarding the vaccine to the security office, which, in turn, referred the inquiry to the National Health Service press office.

Only a woman in her 40´s agreed to respond on condition of anonymity that she was very glad that her hospital had been chosen for the first rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the first doses going to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or already have outpatient appointments scheduled, and care home workers and health staff administering the injection.

"I'm hopeful that we are seeing today the beginning of the end of this terrible pandemic," she told Sputnik.

The apparent secrecy at Guy's Hospital contrasted with the official fanfare after the UK media reported that Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old UK citizen had become the first person in the world to receive a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine out of a clinical trial.

Speaking at the Guy's Hospital earlier in the day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was amazing to see the vaccination begin in the UK. Johnson said it was "a momentous step in our fight against COVID-19", while a tearful Hancock said on television that "it makes you so proud of being British."

Johnson and his chief medical and scientific advisers, Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, respectively, also took good care in warning people that the immunization campaign will be a gradual process, and that the pandemic is not over yet, so it will be necessary for people to follow the COVID-19 rules for a while.

The United Kingdom, which became the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidate, has already received 800,000 vaccine doses out of 40 million it had ordered, which would be enough to vaccinate 20 million people as each person requires two doses to be immunized.

The UK regulator is also assessing the efficacy of the vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford and the UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca and according to Johnson, the greenlight for its massive rollout could come before Christmas.