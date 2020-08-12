UrduPoint.com
Business Booming For Brazil Farmers But Deforestation Looms Large

Brazilian farmer Rodrigo Pozzobon drives his pick-up truck toward his giant corn and soybean fields at the edge of the Amazon rainforest where, pandemic or not, business is booming thanks to surging demand from China

Pozzobon has been racing to keep up with Chinese orders for chicken and pig feed, like many farmers in the greater Sorriso region, in the western state of Mato Grosso -- a vast expanse of farms considered the capital of Brazil's booming agribusiness industry.

"When this whole pandemic is over, I need a vacation," said Pozzobon, an agricultural engineer, as he headed up the red dirt road to Jacana, his 2,350-hectare (5,800-acre) farm.

Latin America's biggest economy is facing a record six percent recession this year because of the new coronavirus, which has infected and killed more people here than in any country except the United States: more than 3.1 million and 103,000, respectively.

But agribusiness, which accounts for more than one-fifth of the Brazilian economy, looks strikingly healthy, on track for revenue growth of two percent this year.

China is turning to Brazilian farmers more than ever because of its trade war with the United States, not to mention a plunge in Brazil's Currency that has slashed the cost of its exports.

Battered by the economic fallout of the pandemic, the Brazilian real has fallen 25 percent this year against the Dollar.

That's bad news for consumers, but good news for exporters in places like the Sorriso region, which is home to 1.5 million hectares of farmland -- about half the size of Belgium.

This is a land of industrial farming and genetically modified crops, which get sold to big distributors such as Cargill, Dreyfus, Bunge and Cofco.

Those corporations then sell them around the world, mainly to China, the destination for 72.6 percent of the region's output so far in 2020.

