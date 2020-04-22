Business Closures Over COVID-19 Cost Switzerland $31Bln - Finance Minister

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Switzerland has already lost roughly 30 billion Swiss francs ($31 billion) due to the closure of shops in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the figure is likely to grow as businesses remain shut, Ueli Maurer, the head of the Federal Department of Finance, said on Wednesday

"According to experts, economic losses amount to 5 billion per week. And the longer we put off opening stores, the more expensive it will cost our country," Maurer said at a briefing in Bern.

The Swiss government imposed COVID-19 controls in the country on March 13 and reinforced them three days later, ordering that all shops be closed, save for grocery stores. The non-food stores have thus been closed for six weeks now.

Unlike many other European neighbors, Switzerland did not go on a nationwide lockdown over COVID-19.

Swiss authorities plan to begin gradually loosening control measures on April 27 in a total of three phases, with phases two and three scheduled for May 11 and June 8.

