UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Community Highly Regards Mishustin's Plans On National Projects - RDIF Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:43 PM

Business Community Highly Regards Mishustin's Plans on National Projects - RDIF Head

The investment and business community highly regards the plans of new Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin concerning national projects and investment in infrastructure, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The investment and business community highly regards the plans of new Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin concerning national projects and investment in infrastructure, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Thursday.

"The investment and business community highly regards the plans of Mikhail Mishustin, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, to speed up the implementation of national projects and to increase and stimulate investment in infrastructure," Dmitriev told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mishustin, the head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, as the country's prime minister following the resignation of the Cabinet, led by Dmitry Medvedev, on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Russia Vladimir Putin Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews SCI’s humanitarian activit ..

40 seconds ago

Al Tayer thanks Mohammed Bin Rashid and Hamdan Bin ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Ketbi, Al Ahbabi an ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Dubai spo ..

1 hour ago

Secretary Labour & Human Resource Department visit ..

2 minutes ago

Medvedev, Mishustin to Meet in Russian Government ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.