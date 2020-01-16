(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The investment and business community highly regards the plans of new Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin concerning national projects and investment in infrastructure, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Thursday.

"The investment and business community highly regards the plans of Mikhail Mishustin, the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, to speed up the implementation of national projects and to increase and stimulate investment in infrastructure," Dmitriev told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Mishustin, the head of Russia's Federal Tax Service, as the country's prime minister following the resignation of the Cabinet, led by Dmitry Medvedev, on Wednesday.