'Business Is Business' At Bustling China-Africa Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Hundreds of African political and business leaders filed into China's Great Hall of the People on Thursday eager to forge new partnerships, sign contracts and make industry connections.

"Business is business, we'll buy from anywhere. In China, the price is right," Abakar Tahir Moussa, a Chadian construction firm owner, told AFP, showing off the business card of a potential new Chinese partner.

He hoped to use the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which ends on Friday, to partner with Chinese firms on road and bridge projects.

"I'm here to make contacts and get more business," Moussa said after he joined thousands of delegates from more than 50 countries at the forum's colourful opening ceremony.

A housing developer from Burkina Faso, who asked not to be identified, said Chinese products were "cheaper than elsewhere".

"We buy everything from China: lights, air conditioning, wires... The only thing we get elsewhere is cement," he told AFP outside the hall.

"If you want quality you can get quality (in China), and even the quality things are cheap," he said, kicking off his shoes and clutching a smartphone with a gold case.

