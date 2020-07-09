Businesses in Portland Lost Some $23Mln Due to Ongoing Anti-Racism Riots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Six weeks of violent anti-racism riots provoked by the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis cost businesses in the US city of Portland, Oregon, some $23 million, media reported, citing local police.

"We're six weeks into this. A walk through downtown today will expose you to a scene of boarded-up windows, extensive damage to public property and really an unfortunate scene in our city center," Portland Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said as quoted by Fox news.

According to Davis, over 100 city residents were injured during these protests.

The police chief also made a distinction between peaceful protests against police brutality of Black Lives Matter and riots organized by "agitators" who encouraged people to criminal actions and vandalism using anti-racism protests as a cover.

The US Justice Department said that charges have been filed against seven individuals who took part in violent riots in Portland this past weekend.

The department said, citing court documents, that protests in downtown Portland have been going on since May 26, when racial injustice demonstrations occurred nationwide due to the death of George Floyd.

The seven individuals are facing charges related to disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, destruction of Federal property, or assaulting federal officers.