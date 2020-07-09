UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Businesses In Portland Lost Some $23Mln Due To Ongoing Anti-Racism Riots - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Businesses in Portland Lost Some $23Mln Due to Ongoing Anti-Racism Riots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Six weeks of violent anti-racism riots provoked by the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis cost businesses in the US city of Portland, Oregon, some $23 million, media reported, citing local police.

"We're six weeks into this. A walk through downtown today will expose you to a scene of boarded-up windows, extensive damage to public property and really an unfortunate scene in our city center," Portland Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said as quoted by Fox news.

According to Davis, over 100 city residents were injured during these protests.

The police chief also made a distinction between peaceful protests against police brutality of Black Lives Matter and riots organized by "agitators" who encouraged people to criminal actions and vandalism using anti-racism protests as a cover.

The US Justice Department said that charges have been filed against seven individuals who took part in violent riots in Portland this past weekend.

The department said, citing court documents, that protests in downtown Portland have been going on since May 26, when racial injustice demonstrations occurred nationwide due to the death of George Floyd.

The seven individuals are facing charges related to disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, destruction of Federal property, or assaulting federal officers.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Portland George Minneapolis May Criminals Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

61 people died, 3,359 new cases surface during 24 ..

18 minutes ago

Putting Safety First, Careem pledges to equip all ..

34 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Isolation hospital and infectious t ..

35 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 July 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Saeed Ghani urges Federal Govt to provide loans to ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.