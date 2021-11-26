KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov dismissed the statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was allegedly involved in the preparation of a coup as lies.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he had received information that a coup was expected in Ukraine on December 1, in which Akhmetov was involved. He believes that Akhmetov was being drawn into the coup plot.

"The information made public by Volodymyr Zelenskyy about allegedly drawing me into some kind of coup is complete lies. I am outraged by the spread of these lies, regardless of motives the president is guided by," Akhmetov said in a statement, quoted by System Capital Management, the founder of which he is.

He noted that his position was unambiguous ” "an independent, democratic and integral Ukraine with Crimea and my native Donbas."

"My actions confirm this. As a citizen of Ukraine, the largest investor, taxpayer and employer of the country, I will continue to defend a free Ukraine, a free economy, democracy and freedom of speech. And I will do everything in my power to prevent authoritarianism and censorship in Ukraine," he added.