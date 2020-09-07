MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin transferred 1 million rubles ($13,000) to the German Charite hospital for the treatment of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navlny, Prigozhin's Concord group said Monday.

According to recent reports, Prigozhin's Concord Management and Consulting bought out the 88-million debt of Navalny and his supporters. The company was planning to pay it in full and then ask Navalny and his foundation to cover the costs. At the same time, Prigozhin said he was ready to cover the cost of Navalny's treatment. Earlier on Monday, the press service of Concord told online outlet Podyom that the company had received 107,000 rubles from Navalny, but would wire the money to the hospital.

"The press service of Concord wold like to note that Yevgeny Prigozhin made a new transfer to the Charite clinic, in the amount of 1 million rubles. The clinic has reported on the money spent and the new transfer should cover further treatment of Navalny," the press service said on its VKontakte page.

The hospital said earlier in the day that Navalny's condition had improved and he was taken out of a medically induced coma.

Navalny was hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after suddenly falling ill while on a plane. Doctors said the abrupt metabolic malfunction could be the reason for his illness, but it was unclear what caused. The doctors in Omsk said there were no traces of poison in the patient's blood and urine.

The opposition figure was then transferred to a hospital in Germany. Last week, the German government said, citing military doctors, that Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent. Russia said it had not been briefed on Berlin's conclusions and would like to get an official response to its request for information.

Russian prosecutors and police began preliminary probes on the day Navalny was taken to the hospital in Omsk. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the investigation was de facto underway and would begin officially if the poisoning was confirmed.