Businessman Telman Ismailov Receives Asylum In Montenegro - Reports

Businessman Telman Ismailov, whose extradition is demanded by Russia, received asylum in Montenegro, the Vijesti publication reported, citing his lawyer Milos Vuksanovic

Ismalov was released from the extradition detention facility, the publication added.

