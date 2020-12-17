UrduPoint.com
Businessmen Protesting In Kiev Against COVID-19 Restrictions For Third Straight Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:14 PM

Businessmen Protesting in Kiev Against COVID-19 Restrictions for Third Straight Day

Ukrainian businessmen are protesting at the Independence Square in Kiev against restrictive measure imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease for the third day in a row, according to the 112.Ukraine TV channel

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Ukrainian businessmen are protesting at the Independence Square in Kiev against restrictive measure imposed by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease for the third day in a row, according to the 112.Ukraine tv channel.

The broadcaster reports that the protest has so far been peaceful, with few people at the square. The police have been dispatched to the location.

On Tuesday, businessmen gathered outside of the country's parliament and later relocated to the square where they clashed with the police when they attempted to set up a large tent.

Three people are reported to have been injured during the clashes. Protesters gathered once again in the center of Kiev on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, the Ukrainian government imposed a lockdown from January 8-24 and extended the national emergency until February 28. During the lockdown, the country will shut down schools and universities, markets, entertainment and cultural facilities as well as impose a ban all mass events.

