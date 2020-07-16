Bust of British Colonial-Era Leader Decapitated in South Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A bust of Cecil Rhodes, a 19th century British imperialist and prime minister of what is now South Africa, has been decapitated in Cape Town, a local parks authority said Wednesday.

"The head of the statue was cut from the bust with what seems to be an angle grinder," Rey Thakhuli, a spokesperson for the South African National Parks, said in a statement.

The vandalized bronze bust was found by a park ranger on patrol and is believed to have been attacked between Sunday night and the early hours of Monday.

"A case of vandalism has been opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Rondebosch for further investigation," the parks authority added.

Rhodes' bust is the latest in an ever growing list of monuments to racist figures of the past to be assaulted following the brutal death of black American George Floyd in police custody in the United States. Floyd's killing sparked a wave of protests over racial injustice globally.