Bust of Former Russian Premier Evgeny Primakov Inaugurated in Belgrade

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The opening ceremony of the bronze bust of Evgeny Primakov, a prominent Soviet and Russian politician, took place in the Russian House in Belgrade cultural center to mark his 90th anniversary, Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by the Serbian president, ministers of defense and foreign ministers, the chief of Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo agency, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, Sergey Stepashin, Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, Primakov's widow Irina, and other representatives of the Serbian state and Russian organizations.

"I was happy enough to have worked under Yevgeny Maksimovich's leadership when he came to the Foreign Ministry. The situation in former Yugoslavia was the most difficult field of foreign policy and aspect of the foreign political and international life," Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said.

He stressed that Primakov always advocated for the peaceful law-based resolution of the crisis in the former Yugoslavia.

"His U-turn over the Atlantic meant a lot for Serbia, and it seems that even though we were not saved back then, his policy was farsighted, serious and responsible. The Russian foreign policy took a turn which reflected the concept of a multipolar world, founded on maintaining the national interests of states," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The U-turn that President Vucic mentioned refers to the decision of Primakov, then prime minister of Russia, to turn his plane on the way to Washington back to Moscow when he learned about the bombing of Yugoslavia by the United States in March 1999. The move marked the beginning of a new course of Russia's foreign policy aimed at protecting the country's national interests.

The US airstrikes against Yugoslavia continued from March 24 to June 10 in 1999 in response to the armed confrontation between Serbian security forces and the Albanian-led Kosovo Liberation Army, seeking the status of a constituent republic for Kosovo in what was then Yugoslavia. The US airstrikes were not authorized by NATO. While the exact number of victims of these airstrikes remains unknown, the Serbian authorities estimate it to be about 2,500 killed, including 89 children, and 12,500 injured.

Primakov passed away in 2015. Aside from premiership, his professional portfolio includes the leadership positions of the Russian Foreign Ministry (1996-1998) and Foreign Intelligence Service (1991-1996), as well as extensive expertise in Oriental studies and world economy.