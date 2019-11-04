UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bust Of Former Russian Premier Evgeny Primakov Inaugurated In Belgrade

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

Bust of Former Russian Premier Evgeny Primakov Inaugurated in Belgrade

The opening ceremony of the bronze bust of Evgeny Primakov, a prominent Soviet and Russian politician, took place in the Russian House in Belgrade cultural center to mark his 90th anniversary, Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The opening ceremony of the bronze bust of Evgeny Primakov, a prominent Soviet and Russian politician, took place in the Russian House in Belgrade cultural center to mark his 90th anniversary, Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by the Serbian president, ministers of defense and foreign ministers, the chief of Russia's Rossotrudnichestvo agency, Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, Sergey Stepashin, Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, Primakov's widow Irina, and other representatives of the Serbian state and Russian organizations.

"I was happy enough to have worked under Yevgeny Maksimovich's leadership when he came to the Foreign Ministry. The situation in former Yugoslavia was the most difficult field of foreign policy and aspect of the foreign political and international life," Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said.

He stressed that Primakov always advocated for the peaceful law-based resolution of the crisis in the former Yugoslavia.

"His U-turn over the Atlantic meant a lot for Serbia, and it seems that even though we were not saved back then, his policy was farsighted, serious and responsible. The Russian foreign policy took a turn which reflected the concept of a multipolar world, founded on maintaining the national interests of states," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The U-turn that President Vucic mentioned refers to the decision of Primakov, then prime minister of Russia, to turn his plane on the way to Washington back to Moscow when he learned about the bombing of Yugoslavia by the United States in March 1999. The move marked the beginning of a new course of Russia's foreign policy aimed at protecting the country's national interests.

The US airstrikes against Yugoslavia continued from March 24 to June 10 in 1999 in response to the armed confrontation between Serbian security forces and the Albanian-led Kosovo Liberation Army, seeking the status of a constituent republic for Kosovo in what was then Yugoslavia. The US airstrikes were not authorized by NATO. While the exact number of victims of these airstrikes remains unknown, the Serbian authorities estimate it to be about 2,500 killed, including 89 children, and 12,500 injured.

Primakov passed away in 2015. Aside from premiership, his professional portfolio includes the leadership positions of the Russian Foreign Ministry (1996-1998) and Foreign Intelligence Service (1991-1996), as well as extensive expertise in Oriental studies and world economy.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Resolution Prime Minister World Army Palestine Moscow Russia Washington Belgrade United States Serbia March June 2015 Bronze From

Recent Stories

Govt increases Science, Tech development budget by ..

59 seconds ago

JUI-F sit-in caused loss to Kashmir issue: Fawad H ..

1 minute ago

Opposition Describes 1st Meeting of Syria Constitu ..

1 minute ago

Govt has no tension about JUI-F march: Faisal Vowd ..

1 minute ago

Provincial minister meets international business g ..

43 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab chairs meeting to review ste ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.