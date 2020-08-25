UrduPoint.com
'Butcher Of Bosnia' Unfit For Genocide Appeal, Lawyers Say

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:58 PM

'Butcher of Bosnia' unfit for genocide appeal, lawyers say

Lawyers for Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic told a UN court on Tuesday that he was at risk of a "miscarriage of justice" because he was mentally unfit to take part in an appeal hearing against his genocide conviction

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Lawyers for Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic told a UN court on Tuesday that he was at risk of a "miscarriage of justice" because he was mentally unfit to take part in an appeal hearing against his genocide conviction.

Dubbed the "Butcher of Bosnia", the 78-year-old Mladic has challenged his 2017 conviction and life sentence for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the civil war in the former Yugoslavia, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

But Mladic's lawyers said they were taking part under protest as thetwo-day hearing got underway in The Hague, after judges earlier this weekrejected a bid to postpone it pending a fresh medical assessment.

