Butinа Could Help Build Bridges Between US, Russia - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian national Maria Butina could help improve US-Russian relations because of her bicultural skills and deep understanding of both countries, her lawyer Robert Driscoll told Sputnik.

Butina is scheduled to be released from a US Federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida on Friday after serving nearly 16 months on a single count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent without notifying authorities. She was arrested in mid-2018 and signed a plea deal after being held in solitary confinement.

"Maria under certain circumstances could help build bridges. She is bilingual but, more importantly, she is bicultural," Driscoll said. "She understands America better than most Russians do, and she understands Russia."

The lawyer said it is sad that Butina ended up in this situation because she is exactly the person who could build relations between the two countries.

Earlier, the lawyer told Sputnik that during her imprisonment Butina wrote thousands of pages about her case and may produce a book one day.

In May, a US court sentenced Butina to eighteen months in prison despite defense's request for timed served. However, her sentence was shortened by a couple months for good behavior.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace of the US judicial system and has accused the court of carrying out a political order. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Butina's indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.