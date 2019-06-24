Butina Appeals But Unlikely to Be Heard Until Her Release From Prison - Lawyer to Sputnik

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian citizen Maria Butina, who is serving an 18-month prison term on charges of conspiring to act as a foreign agent in the United States, has appealed her case, but it is unlikely the appeal will be completed before her release from prison, Butina's lawyer Robert Driscoll told Sputnik on Monday.

"The appeal process is moving, [but] the appeals court has yet to set a briefing schedule," Driscoll said. "It is unlikely that the appeal will be heard or decided prior to Maria's departure."

According the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Butina is eligible for release on October 25. The BOP had said earlier Butina could be released on November 5.

On April 26, a US federal judge sentenced Butina to 18 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent. Butina, who signed the plea deal after being held for prolonged periods in solitary confinement, had requested a sentence of time served.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace to the US judicial system and has accused the court of carrying out a political order. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Butina's indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.