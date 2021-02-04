UrduPoint.com
Butina Asks US Immigration Authorities To Deport Jailed Russian National Mira Terada

Thu 04th February 2021

Russian Civic Chamber member Maria Butina, who had experience of imprisonment in the United States, sent a letter to US immigration authorities on Thursday asking them to arrange for the early deportation of jailed Russian national Mira Terada, nee Oksana Vovk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russian Civic Chamber member Maria Butina, who had experience of imprisonment in the United States, sent a letter to US immigration authorities on Thursday asking them to arrange for the early deportation of jailed Russian national Mira Terada, nee Oksana Vovk.

Last February, a court in the United States sentenced Terada to 2.5 years over money laundering. Before that, she served six months in pre-trial custody in Finland and another eight months in the United States.

"I ask you to provide all-round assistance in the early deportation of Ms. Vovk to her homeland where her loving mother is awaiting her return," Butina wrote in a letter addressed to Acting Director for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Tae Johnson.

Requesting early deportation for Terada, Butina cited her good conduct while in custody and chronic health conditions requiring immediate medical intervention.

The Russian official also pointed out that, taking into account the 14 months spent in pre-trial custody, Terada's sentence should be considered complete.

Terada was detained in Finland in December 2018 and extradited to the United States in June 2019 on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. Last December, she pleaded guilty to conspiring for money laundering.

The US penitentiary system does not normally consider the time spent in pre-trial custody in other countries, but might choose to reduce the sentence if inmates demonstrate good conduct.

