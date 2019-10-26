UrduPoint.com
Butina Calls Her Perception Of US As Constitutional State Merely 'Illusion'

Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:37 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Russian national Maria Butina, who was released from prison in the United States after serving an 18-month term and who was now back at her home country, admitted Saturday that she did not expect the arrest, because she lived with an illusion of the rule of law in the United States.

Butina was arrested by US authorities in mid-2018, and held in solitary confinement until she signed a plea deal in December, charging her with one count of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent without notifying the US Attorney General. On Friday, after serving her sentence, she was deported to Russia. The plane landed at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport earlier in the day.

"I was probably a naive person. I lived in the illusion that I was in a state of law," Butina said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on the way to Moscow.

According to Butina, even after testifying in the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and after the first search at her house, she did not believe that an innocent person like her could be charged.

"All sorts of nasty articles were written about me in the news, but I laughed at them, because I knew it was absurd. But, as they say, if there is a man, there is an article [Russian idiom]. And this applies in this situation not to the Soviet Union, but to the modern United States. It's some kind of surrealism," Butina explained.

The messages that she wrote on Twitter, including those on the basis of which she was charged with initial espionage, were terribly translated, according to Butina.

"We have an [Russian] expression 'Technology on the brink of science fiction.' So the word technology should be translated as, I don't know, 'techniques.' It was translated as 'equipment' [armament], and put as 'Secret equipment.' Technology on the brink of science fiction is not the same as a secret equipment, it can't be translated like this," the woman said.

Butina said she could not believe that someone could make an accusation based on a false translation, adding that after 52 hours of talking with the FBI agents, they realized she had no secrets and yet arrested her.

