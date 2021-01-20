UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Butina Praises Trump's Pardon To Erickson, Calls No Clemency For Russians 'Discrimination'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:39 PM

Butina Praises Trump's Pardon to Erickson, Calls No Clemency for Russians 'Discrimination'

Russian national Maria Butina, who was arrested in the US in 2018 for espionage and deported to Russia a year later, on Wednesday said that she was happy that lawyer Paul Erickson, her ex-boyfriend who was sentenced for wire fraud and money laundering, was pardoned by US President Donald Trump but mentioned that Russian nationals serving time in US prisons also deserved clemency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russian national Maria Butina, who was arrested in the US in 2018 for espionage and deported to Russia a year later, on Wednesday said that she was happy that lawyer Paul Erickson, her ex-boyfriend who was sentenced for wire fraud and money laundering, was pardoned by US President Donald Trump but mentioned that Russian nationals serving time in US prisons also deserved clemency.

On his last day in office, Trump pardoned 73 people, including Erickson, his former adviser, Steve Bannon, former Uber executive Anthony Levandowski and many others. On Tuesday, Butina asked Trump to pardon Russian national Bogdana Osipova, who left the US with her child without her former husband's consent and got arrested when she returned in 2017. Osipova was sentenced to seven years in prison for child abduction and extortion.

"I am very happy for Paul, on the one hand. He is a person with whom I have a common past, which, fortunately, has remained in the past. But I want to say that he deserved to spend six months in jail as he really had a fraud case. At the same time, Trump had the full opportunity to pardon our [Russian nationals] Viktor Bout, our Konstantin Yaroshenko, who has been in terrible conditions in American prisons for about ten years.

He could pardon and I asked for it Bogdana Osipova, and return her to her three children, Oleg Nikitin," Butina told Sputnik.

According to Butina, who is now a member of Russia's Civic Chamber, the Russians deserved a pardon due to "their suffering and lack of guilt." Butina mentioned that Trump's decision to pardon only US passport holders shows prejudice against Russians.

"I am glad that people close to politicians and to him [Trump] personally were pardoned, but I consider it unfair that our citizens are discriminated," Butina added.

Russian businessman Viktor Bout was arrested in Thailand at the US' request in 2008 as a result of an operation of the American special services and handed over to the US. Bout already has served half of a 25-year sentence in an American prison on charges of conspiracy to murder US citizens and financially support terrorism. Yaroshenko, the Russian pilot, was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the US and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Nikitin was arrested in 2019 for trying to evade US sanctions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "would prefer" to see Bout and Yaroshengo among the people pardoned by Trump.

Related Topics

Murder Thailand Russia Jail Trump Liberia Same Chamber Money May 2017 2018 2019 Uber

Recent Stories

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

26 minutes ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

26 minutes ago

Muslim filmmaker in India forced to issue 'uncondi ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with Vietnam in ..

9 minutes ago

Mayor Islamabad planted pine tree at NPC

9 minutes ago

FM Qureshi for deeper Pak-EU engagement in economi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.