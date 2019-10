Russian citizen Maria Butina has been released from US prison and transferred to an immigration detention facility, according to an update by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian citizen Maria Butina has been released from US prison and transferred to an immigration detention facility, according to an update by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency on Friday.

Butina is now in the custody of the ICE detention facility in Tallahassee, Florida, and is awaiting to be deported to Russia.