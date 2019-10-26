UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Butina Says She Might Take Legal Action To Protect Her Reputation Damaged By US Law

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:24 PM

Butina Says She Might Take Legal Action to Protect Her Reputation Damaged by US Law

Russian national Maria Butina said Saturday she did not exclude the possibility of taking some legal steps to protect her reputation, which was damaged by an unfair trial and sentence in the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Russian national Maria Butina said Saturday she did not exclude the possibility of taking some legal steps to protect her reputation, which was damaged by an unfair trial and sentence in the United States.

Butina, who was convicted in the US in mid-2018 for conspiring to illegally work as a foreign agent without notifying the US Attorney General, returned to homeland after serving 18 months in jail. Earlier in the day, the woman arrived at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport.

"It will be necessary to take some [legal] actions against the mayhem that had happened. For now, I prefer not to say what I'm going to do," Butina said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on the way to Moscow.

She added she would first discuss it with her family, stressing that she would not leave this issue as it is a matter of principle.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Jail United States Women Family Airport

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Maulana Fazlur Rehman ..

2 minutes ago

Sewerage system at Katchehry to start soon: DC

2 minutes ago

Uplift schemes costing Rs 150m approved: Commissio ..

2 minutes ago

PTI does not play blame-game in politics: Member P ..

2 minutes ago

California wildfires: Millions warned of possible ..

6 minutes ago

Witnesses in Sahiwal Encounter case were threatene ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.