Butina Says She Might Take Legal Action to Protect Her Reputation Damaged by US Law

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Russian national Maria Butina said Saturday she did not exclude the possibility of taking some legal steps to protect her reputation, which was damaged by an unfair trial and sentence in the United States.

Butina, who was convicted in the US in mid-2018 for conspiring to illegally work as a foreign agent without notifying the US Attorney General, returned to homeland after serving 18 months in jail. Earlier in the day, the woman arrived at Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport.

"It will be necessary to take some [legal] actions against the mayhem that had happened. For now, I prefer not to say what I'm going to do," Butina said in an interview with Sputnik and RT on the way to Moscow.

She added she would first discuss it with her family, stressing that she would not leave this issue as it is a matter of principle.