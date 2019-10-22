Butina to Come to Russia Within 3 Days After Release From US Prison on Oct 25 - Lawmaker

Russian national Maria Butina plans to come to her home country within three days after being released from the US prison on October 25, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday after talking to Butina

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian national Maria Butina plans to come to her home country within three days after being released from the US prison on October 25, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday after talking to Butina.

Butina was arrested in mid-2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison last April on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States. She signed her plea deal after being held in solitary confinement and requested a sentence of time served. Butina's lawyer, Robert Driscoll, said in late September that the woman would be released on October 25.

"I have had a conversation with Maria Butina again. This was her last opportunity to use the right for a videocall from the US prison. Masha is actively preparing for her release, she is optimistic about her future. On October 25, Butina's prison term expires, and she should come to Russia within the next three days," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Slutsky, Butina has plenty of plans, but she wants to spend the first days after her release with her family.

"We are looking forward to seeing her, and we will continue supporting her," Slutsky added.