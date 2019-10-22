UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Butina To Come To Russia Within 3 Days After Release From US Prison On Oct 25 - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:23 PM

Butina to Come to Russia Within 3 Days After Release From US Prison on Oct 25 - Lawmaker

Russian national Maria Butina plans to come to her home country within three days after being released from the US prison on October 25, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday after talking to Butina

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russian national Maria Butina plans to come to her home country within three days after being released from the US prison on October 25, Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian lower house's foreign affairs committee, said on Tuesday after talking to Butina.

Butina was arrested in mid-2018 and sentenced to 18 months in prison last April on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States. She signed her plea deal after being held in solitary confinement and requested a sentence of time served. Butina's lawyer, Robert Driscoll, said in late September that the woman would be released on October 25.

"I have had a conversation with Maria Butina again. This was her last opportunity to use the right for a videocall from the US prison. Masha is actively preparing for her release, she is optimistic about her future. On October 25, Butina's prison term expires, and she should come to Russia within the next three days," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Slutsky, Butina has plenty of plans, but she wants to spend the first days after her release with her family.

"We are looking forward to seeing her, and we will continue supporting her," Slutsky added.

Related Topics

Russia United States April September October Women Family From

Recent Stories

Filling stations sealed in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

Pesco issues power shutdown notice

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur reviews Prices of eidables

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur praises security steps on Cheh ..

3 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

8 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.