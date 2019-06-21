UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Butina's Father Says Family Visits Unlikely Due To US Visa Problems

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Butina's Father Says Family Visits Unlikely Due to US Visa Problems

The father of convicted Russian national Maria Butina has told Sputnik that her family will not be able to visit her in a Florida jail because of increased visa difficulties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The father of convicted Russian national Maria Butina has told Sputnik that her family will not be able to visit her in a Florida jail because of increased visa difficulties.

A US Federal judge sentenced Butina to 18 months in prison in April on a single charge of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent. She is expected to be released from custody in November.

"There is a slim chance that we will see her [prior to November] because getting a visa takes a lot of time... We hope her ordeal will be over on November 5 and she will be deported in the shortest possible time," Valery Butin said.

He described Maria's psychological condition as "stable" after she was transferred to a Tallahassee prison in May.

The 30-year-old was held for prolonged periods in solitary confinement, eventually agreeing to a plea bargain to avoid a lengthy term.

"She feels better now that she can communicate with people � better than during pre-trial detention. She can go outside and enjoy the sun. She did not see the sun for nine months. The food is better too," the father said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace to the US judicial system and has accused the court of carrying out a political order. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Butina's indictment unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Visit Vladimir Putin Tallahassee Florida April May November Visa Family From Government Slim Court

Recent Stories

Kommersant Newspaper Says Its Journalist Soloviev ..

4 minutes ago

103583 students passed annual metric exam in Baloc ..

4 minutes ago

Kuchma Discusses Implementation of Minsk Accords W ..

4 minutes ago

Avail tax amnesty scheme to avoid troubles in futu ..

4 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 21 June 2019

12 minutes ago

Governor Punjab approves of suggestion about pilgr ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.