(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian national Maria Butina has significant debt for the legal services rendered in her defense against the US government although her friends are trying to raise the funds, Butina's lawyer Robert Driscoll told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Russian national Maria Butina has significant debt for the legal services rendered in her defense against the US government although her friends are trying to raise the funds, Butina's lawyer Robert Driscoll told Sputnik.

Butina, arrested in mid-2018 for allegedly conspiring to act as a foreign agent without notifying US authorities, is set to be released from a Florida prison on Friday after spending nearly sixteen months in jail.

"There is a significant unpaid bill, but it is what it is. She has no money," Driscoll said.

Driscoll said that he issued the bill for legal services rendered in Butina's case, but he does not expect to be paid.

The lawyer praised Butina's friends for their efforts to raise the money to pay her legal bill.

"They have been sending money regularly to pay the bill," Driscoll said.

In December, Butina signed a plea agreement after being held in solitary confinement for a prolonged period of time. In May, despite requesting time served, a US judge gave Butina an 18-month prison sentence although the term was reduced by a few weeks due to good behavior.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace of the US judicial system and has accused the court of carrying out a political order. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Butina's indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.