WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Robert Driscoll, a lawyer of Russian national Maria Butina, who served a jail term in the United States, told Sputnik he had requested the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to look into possible misconduct on the part of those who investigated or prosecuted her, but has not received any response on it so far.

"DOJ's Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing [the request]. No word back yet. Don't know if it will go anywhere or not," Driscoll said.

The lawyer alleged that there might be a "misconduct on the part of federal agents or assistant attorneys who investigated and prosecuted Maria" over a role played by Patrick Byrne, the ex-CEO of US retailer Overstock.com, in her case. Fox news first reported about the letter, in which he detailed his claims, in late July, citing the document.

Driscoll then claimed that Byrne had been engaged in some "sporadic relationship" with Butina, at the same time being bound by a "non-standard agreement" with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, helping the government to investigate the Russian national.

Byrne had confirmed this information to Fox News.

According to Driscoll's letter, Byrne subsequently informed the investigators that he believed Butina had no ties with Russia's intelligence.

Still, in his interview with Fox News contributor Sarah Carter in July, Byrne said he had a feeling he had been "used in some sort of soft coup" by those who ran the operation to investigate Butina.

Byrne stepped down in August as the story around his involvement in Butina's case became high-profile.

Butina was arrested in mid-2018 and was sentenced to 18 months in jail after she pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent due to her failure to file a required notice with the authorities. She was deported to Russia late on Friday and is expected to arrive in Moscow later on Saturday.