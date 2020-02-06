UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buttigieg And Sanders Nearly Tied In Tight Iowa Race

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 12:31 PM

Buttigieg and Sanders nearly tied in tight Iowa race

Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg held a wafer-thin lead over leftist rival Bernie Sanders early Thursday as more delayed results arrived, after the US election season kicked off with caucuses in Iowa

Concord, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Democratic White House candidate Pete Buttigieg held a wafer-thin lead over leftist rival Bernie Sanders early Thursday as more delayed results arrived, after the US election season kicked off with caucuses in Iowa.

With 97 percent of precincts now reporting after Monday's selection process in the Midwestern state, the moderate 38-year-old Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was leading with 26.2 percent.

Senator Sanders, who is more than twice the age of Buttigieg and is making his second charge for the nomination in four years, was snapping at his heels on 26.1 percent.

Fellow progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren stood at 18.2 percent, while former vice president Joe Biden, the national frontrunner, was fourth with 15.8 percent.

Iowa's quirky, byzantine caucus process was marred by technical glitches that forced an embarrassing delay in reporting of results in the closely-watched contest.

The 77-year-old Biden, like Buttigieg already campaigning in the next state to vote, New Hampshire, acknowledged that his poor showing in Iowa was a "gut punch," but insisted he would stick it out.

The key figures released by the Iowa Democratic Party are percentages of the all-important delegates that the state sends to the national convention to vote for in the nomination process.

Buttigieg, a virtual unknown nationally one year ago, startled political observers by seizing the top spot over Sanders who had been leading in Iowa polls ahead of the caucuses.

Iowa's pick has a recent historical track record of going on to become the national Democratic nominee.

Related Topics

Election Poor Vote White House Lead South Bend Top

Recent Stories

LHC grants bail to Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar M ..

5 minutes ago

Hanyu follows Olympic blueprint in 'Super Slam' bi ..

1 minute ago

Scientists complete most comprehensive analysis of ..

1 minute ago

China scrambles to find beds for virus patients as ..

1 minute ago

South Korea toughens monitoring against hoarding o ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to chalk out road ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.