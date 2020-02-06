Buttigieg Leading Democratic Iowa Caucus Vote With 75% of Precincts Reporting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg maintains a lead in the Democratic Iowa Caucus with 75 percent of precincts reporting, the partial results revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

Buttigieg has so far secured 26.

9 percent of the "state delegate equivalents" and Senator Bernie Sanders is in second place with 25.2 percent.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is in third place with 18.2 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth place at 15.6 percent.